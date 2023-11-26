The Richmond Spiders (5-1) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 69 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 55.5 the Spiders allow.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.

Richmond has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.

The Spiders average 13.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Lady Techsters give up (64.4).

When Richmond scores more than 64.4 points, it is 5-0.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

The Spiders shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.

The Lady Techsters make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Spiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Maggie Doogan: 16 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

16 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Siobhan Ryan: 9.3 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Richmond Schedule