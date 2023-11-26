The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will play the Drexel Dragons (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 66.7 308th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 62.4 17th 40th 34.7 Rebounds 32.1 156th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 342nd 5.3 3pt Made 7.2 200th 341st 10.6 Assists 11.7 289th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.