Old Dominion vs. Drexel November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will play the Drexel Dragons (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Drexel Top Players (2022-23)
- Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|17th
|40th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|342nd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|341st
|10.6
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
