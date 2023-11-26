The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Dragons allowed to opponents.

Old Dominion had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dragons finished 156th.

Last year, the Monarchs scored 66.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.

When Old Dominion put up more than 62.4 points last season, it went 17-6.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Monarchs surrendered 62.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.3.

Old Dominion made 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged in road games (5.5, 32.6%).

