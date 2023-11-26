The Orlando Magic (11-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) after winning four straight home games. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Hornets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hornets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 6.5)

Magic (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-14.7)

Magic (-14.7) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Magic (13-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 81.2% of the time, 38.3% more often than the Hornets (6-8-0) this year.

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (six out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 4-0, while the Hornets are 4-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets are 14th in the NBA in points scored (113.9 per game) and 25th in points allowed (121.6).

On the boards, Charlotte is eighth in the league in rebounds (45.6 per game). It is 11th in rebounds allowed (43.6 per game).

The Hornets are 19th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2023-24.

At 13.7 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, Charlotte is 17th and 23rd in the league, respectively.

The Hornets are the fourth-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).

