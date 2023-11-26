The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lancers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Longwood shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Lancers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
  • The Lancers average 11.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats give up (69.5).
  • Longwood is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Longwood performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Lancers surrendered 0.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (65.8).
  • At home, Longwood drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 North Carolina Central W 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/24/2023 Delaware State W 84-82 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Lamar W 83-72 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 Newport News - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/3/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

