The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

In games Longwood shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Lancers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Lancers average 11.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats give up (69.5).

Longwood is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Longwood performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in away games.

In home games, the Lancers surrendered 0.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (65.8).

At home, Longwood drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule