The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 63 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide give up.

When it scores more than 50.6 points, Liberty is 2-3.

Alabama's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 63 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 75.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 72 the Flames allow.

When Alabama puts up more than 72 points, it is 4-0.

Liberty is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames concede.

The Flames make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49 FG%

12 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49 FG% Emma Hess: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Jordan Hodges: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Asia Boone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.5 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Liberty Schedule