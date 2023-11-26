Sunday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) facing off at Leonard E. Merrell Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-59 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on November 26.

The Flames head into this contest on the heels of a 72-63 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 73, Liberty 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

On November 10, the Flames claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-81 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings.

The Flames have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Liberty is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Crimson Tide are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49 FG%

12 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49 FG% Emma Hess: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Jordan Hodges: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Asia Boone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.5 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are being outscored by nine points per game, with a -54 scoring differential overall. They put up 63 points per game (227th in college basketball), and allow 72 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

