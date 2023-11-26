Southeast Division foes meet when the Orlando Magic (5-4) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at Amway Center, starting on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Hornets vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball is putting up 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 25% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Hornets are getting 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Terry Rozier this season.

Gordon Hayward is putting up 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Cole Anthony posts 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paolo Banchero posts 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Jalen Suggs puts up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 4 assists and 3 boards.

Hornets vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Hornets 110.1 Points Avg. 116.1 106.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 45.4% Field Goal % 48.1% 33.1% Three Point % 30.3%

