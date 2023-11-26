George Mason vs. Coppin State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (6-0) and the Coppin State Eagles (3-3) at Physical Education Complex has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with George Mason securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM on November 26.
The Patriots enter this matchup following a 72-62 victory over American on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
George Mason vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Mason vs. Coppin State Score Prediction
- Prediction: George Mason 68, Coppin State 65
Other A-10 Predictions
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- The Patriots defeated the No. 220-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Pittsburgh Panthers, 60-52, on November 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- According to the RPI, the Eagles have one Quadrant 3 win, tied for the 37th-most in the nation. But they also have zero Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 147th-most.
- George Mason has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 220) on November 15
- 84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 225) on November 9
- 77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 249) on November 12
- 72-62 on the road over American (No. 296) on November 22
- 83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 343) on November 18
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Nekhu Mitchell: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%
- Kennedy Harris: 11.0 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Zahirah Walton: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots put up 78.7 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (157th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.