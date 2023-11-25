Find the injury report for the Washington Wizards (2-13), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards lost their most recent game 131-128 against the Bucks on Friday. Jordan Poole scored 26 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Bilal Coulibaly SF Out Knee 8.4 3.6 1.9 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4 1.3 1.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -7.5 248.5

