Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 25
Find the injury report for the Washington Wizards (2-13), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wizards lost their most recent game 131-128 against the Bucks on Friday. Jordan Poole scored 26 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5
|2.5
|4.4
|Bilal Coulibaly
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|8.4
|3.6
|1.9
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|4
|1.3
|1.3
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-7.5
|248.5
