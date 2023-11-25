The Washington Wizards (2-13) will try to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE. The matchup's point total is 248.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -7.5 248.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 248.5 points in five of 15 games this season.

The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 240.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 7-8-0 this year.

The Wizards have come away with one win in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 248.5 % of Games Over 248.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 3 21.4% 124.1 240.1 122.6 246.9 235.3 Wizards 5 33.3% 116 240.1 124.3 246.9 235.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (6-3-0) than at home (1-5-0).

The Wizards put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hawks allow.

Washington is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when it scores more than 122.6 points.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Wizards and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 7-8 4-5 10-5 Hawks 4-10 0-2 10-4

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights

Wizards Hawks 116 Points Scored (PG) 124.1 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 124.3 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 2-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

