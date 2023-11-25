On Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (2-13) will attempt to end a five-game home losing skid when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (7-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Hawks matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +21 scoring differential overall. They put up 124.1 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 122.6 per contest (27th in the league).

The Wizards have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 116 points per game, eighth in league, while giving up 124.3 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a -125 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 240.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 246.9 points per game combined, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Washington has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Wizards and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Hawks +8000 +3500 -

