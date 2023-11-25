The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kaplan Arena as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under for the matchup is set at 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under William & Mary -2.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, William & Mary and its opponents have combined to put up more than 157.5 points.

The average point total in William & Mary's matchups this year is 147.0, 10.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tribe have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

William & Mary has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Tribe have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that William & Mary has a 58.3% chance to win.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total William & Mary 2 40% 77.0 157.5 70.0 149.2 140.7 UMBC 4 80% 80.5 157.5 79.2 149.2 146.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe score 77.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 79.2 the Retrievers allow.

When William & Mary scores more than 79.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) William & Mary 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 UMBC 3-2-0 2-1 4-1-0

William & Mary vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

William & Mary UMBC 11-5 Home Record 13-4 1-14 Away Record 5-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.