The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet the UMBC Retrievers (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Information

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

William & Mary vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
294th 67.2 Points Scored 74.3 115th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.8 261st
288th 29.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
125th 7.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th
249th 12.2 Assists 14.3 88th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 9.5 15th

