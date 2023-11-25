The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the William & Mary vs. UMBC matchup.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline UMBC Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-2.5) 157.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel William & Mary (-2.5) 157.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. UMBC Betting Trends

William & Mary has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Tribe's five games this season have gone over the point total.

UMBC has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

In the Retrievers' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.