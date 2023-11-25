The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) hope to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tribe have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
  • In games William & Mary shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Tribe are the 147th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers rank 64th.
  • The Tribe put up 77.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 79.2 the Retrievers allow.
  • When William & Mary puts up more than 79.2 points, it is 1-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tribe played better at home last season, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 75.7 on the road.
  • At home, William & Mary drained 2.0 more treys per game (8.6) than in road games (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Omaha L 89-83 Clune Arena
11/17/2023 @ Air Force L 80-71 Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Lindenwood L 71-60 Clune Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC - Kaplan Arena
11/28/2023 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/2/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.