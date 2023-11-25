Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Commonwealth Cup is the prize when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are 3-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|51.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|51.5
|-146
|+122
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Virginia is 8-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times this year (7-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in two of two games this season.
Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
