The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) face a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

Virginia Tech ranks 75th in total offense (376 yards per game) and 28th in total defense (325.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Virginia has been sputtering defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 31.8 points given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 23.8 points per contest (89th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Virginia Virginia Tech 376.3 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (79th) 401.7 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (25th) 124.7 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.6 (53rd) 251.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (89th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (29th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has recored 1,715 passing yards, or 155.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 21.5 rushing yards per game.

Perris Jones has rushed for 393 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has 179 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 16 catches and three touchdowns while piling up 368 rushing yards on 117 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has collected 96 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,311 (119.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 127 times and has nine touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has collected 722 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,750 yards (159.1 ypg) on 143-of-242 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 592 rushing yards on 139 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 610 yards on 139 carries while finding the end zone seven times. He's also caught 24 passes for 218 yards (19.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton's 534 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has totaled 35 catches and six touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has caught 37 passes for 524 yards (47.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Dae'Quan Wright has compiled 25 catches for 302 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game.

