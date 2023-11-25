Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) square off with the Commonwealth Cup at stake on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|51.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|51.5
|-146
|+122
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Memphis vs Temple
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Iowa vs Nebraska
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Hokies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Virginia is 8-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times this season (7-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.