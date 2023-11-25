The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game airs on FloHoops.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Hokies put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 19 more points than the 62.2 the Green Wave allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

Tulane's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.

The Green Wave record 65.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56 the Hokies give up.

Tulane is 3-2 when scoring more than 56 points.

When Virginia Tech gives up fewer than 65.6 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Green Wave are shooting 36.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Hokies give up.

The Hokies shoot 49.7% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Green Wave allow.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 25.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 3 BLK, 57.1 FG%

25.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 3 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 AST, 40 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

15.6 PTS, 8.6 AST, 40 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Matilda Ekh: 8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Cayla King: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

Virginia Tech Schedule