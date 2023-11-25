Saturday's contest at John Gray Gymnasium has the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) going head to head against the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-58 victory, heavily favoring Virginia Tech.

In their last game on Friday, the Hokies earned a 59-58 win over Kansas.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Tulane 58

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Virginia Tech has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

The Green Wave have tied for the 125th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (zero).

Virginia Tech has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 54) on November 24

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 226) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 257) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 315) on November 16

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 25.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 3.0 BLK, 57.1 FG%

25.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 3.0 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 AST, 40.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

15.6 PTS, 8.6 AST, 40.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Matilda Ekh: 8.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Cayla King: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game, with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 56.0 per outing (65th in college basketball).

