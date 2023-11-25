The Liberty Flames and the Oregon Ducks take the field in the Fiesta Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Virginia.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: James Madison (-3)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)

No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!