The Liberty Flames and the Oregon Ducks hit the field in the Fiesta Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 2

Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: Monday, December 18

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 23

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: James Madison (-3)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Wednesday, December 27

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)

No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Monday, January 1

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)

