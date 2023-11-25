Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Surry County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithfield High School at Surry County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Dendron, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
