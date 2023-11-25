The Richmond Spiders (3-2) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Queens Royals (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Richmond vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -11.5 142.5

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games have gone over 142.5 points two times this season (in five outings).

Richmond has had an average of 141 points in its games this season, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Spiders are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Richmond has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Spiders have played as a favorite of -800 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Richmond.

Richmond vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 2 40% 77 149.2 64 140.8 141.5 Queens 2 50% 72.2 149.2 76.8 140.8 154.8

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The 77 points per game the Spiders score are only 0.2 more points than the Royals give up (76.8).

Richmond is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Richmond vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 4-1-0 2-0 2-3-0 Queens 1-3-0 0-0 1-3-0

Richmond vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Queens 12-4 Home Record 8-5 1-11 Away Record 7-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.