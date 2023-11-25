Richmond vs. Queens November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (1-0) meet the Queens Royals (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Richmond vs. Queens Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Richmond vs. Queens Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|305th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.