Old Dominion vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Sun Belt action pits the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) against the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Georgia State matchup.
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|53.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|54.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs Temple
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Air Force vs Boise State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Oregon State vs Oregon
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Old Dominion is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- Georgia State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.