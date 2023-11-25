Saturday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (5-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) at Charles Koch Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-58 and heavily favors Wichita State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 84, Norfolk State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-26.3)

Wichita State (-26.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Wichita State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Norfolk State's 1-2-0 ATS record. The Shockers have hit the over in two games, while Spartans games have gone over one time.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 75.5 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (113th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

Norfolk State wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 33.3 rebounds per game, 191st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.

Norfolk State knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 30.5% rate (247th in college basketball), compared to the 9 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from deep.

Norfolk State wins the turnover battle by 6.2 per game, committing 12 (177th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.2.

