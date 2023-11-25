Norfolk State vs. Wichita State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wichita State vs. Norfolk State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wichita State Moneyline
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wichita State (-14.5)
|143.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|Wichita State (-13.5)
|143.5
|-1800
|+880
Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Betting Trends
- Norfolk State has won one game against the spread this season.
- Wichita State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Shockers games have hit the over.
