The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 41.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 36.3% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Norfolk State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 184th.
  • The Spartans put up 6.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (69).
  • Norfolk State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (75).
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drained fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Fordham L 77-64 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 San Jose State L 77-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 FGCU W 69-66 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/1/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

