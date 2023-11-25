The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 41.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 36.3% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 184th.

The Spartans put up 6.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (69).

Norfolk State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (75).

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drained fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule