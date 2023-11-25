Norfolk State vs. Wichita State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (2-0) will face the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)
- Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|190th
|71.0
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
