The Wichita State Shockers (2-0) will face the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 190th 71.0 Points Scored 75.8 77th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 69th 33.6 Rebounds 33.1 96th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.8 193rd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.