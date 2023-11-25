LSU vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Our computer model predicts the LSU Tigers will take down the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tiger Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Under (66.5)
|LSU 37, Texas A&M 27
LSU Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.
- The Tigers' record against the spread is 6-4-0.
- LSU is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
- The Tigers have played 10 games this season and nine of them have hit the over.
- LSU games this season have posted an average total of 62.0, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Aggies.
- The Aggies are 5-5-1 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).
- The average point total for the Texas A&M this year is 15.8 points lower than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|LSU
|46.8
|27.5
|54.0
|18.0
|41.8
|37.5
|Texas A&M
|34.5
|19.5
|37.9
|12.3
|27.0
|35.3
