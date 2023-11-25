Longwood vs. Lamar November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (1-1) will play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Longwood vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
