The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Longwood is 3-1 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.

The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 15th.

The 80.2 points per game the Lancers score are 6.6 more points than the Cardinals give up (73.6).

Longwood has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Longwood played better at home last season, scoring 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in road games.

Defensively the Lancers played better at home last year, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Longwood performed better at home last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule