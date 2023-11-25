Liberty vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the UTEP Miners (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Liberty vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-17)
|57.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-17.5)
|57.5
|-1050
|+660
Liberty vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Flames have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- UTEP has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Miners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.
