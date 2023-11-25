The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) take on a fellow CUSA foe when they visit the UTEP Miners (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Liberty ranks 36th in scoring defense this year (21.1 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 39.9 points per game. From an offensive angle, UTEP is compiling 369.9 total yards per contest (79th-ranked). It ranks 66th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (379.3 total yards allowed per game).

Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Liberty vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Liberty UTEP 501.2 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.9 (84th) 351.4 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (60th) 282.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.5 (75th) 219 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (79th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 23 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (123rd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 2,409 yards (219 ypg) on 138-of-230 passing with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 823 rushing yards on 128 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 189 times for 1,168 yards (106.2 per game), scoring 10 times.

CJ Daniels' team-high 819 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 62 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has caught 19 passes for 429 yards (39 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Frith has a total of 263 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Cade McConnell has thrown for 1,273 yards on 54.4% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 152 carries for 794 yards, or 72.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. is a key figure in this offense, with 620 rushing yards on 124 carries with two touchdowns and 227 receiving yards (20.6 per game) on 17 catches

Kelly Akharaiyi paces his squad with 924 receiving yards on 43 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has collected 551 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 34 receptions.

