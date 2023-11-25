The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) face the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st 8th 60.9 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 29.7 294th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 19th 16.0 Assists 13.5 143rd 23rd 9.9 Turnovers 14.1 338th

