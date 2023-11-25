How to Watch the Liberty vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Flames average 5.4 more points per game (63) than the Cardinals give up (57.6).
- When it scores more than 57.6 points, Liberty is 2-1.
- Louisville has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63 points.
- The 83.8 points per game the Cardinals average are 11.8 more points than the Flames give up (72).
- Louisville has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72 points.
- When Liberty gives up fewer than 83.8 points, it is 2-2.
- The Cardinals are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (40.5%).
- The Flames make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 11 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%
- Emma Hess: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Jordan Hodges: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Asia Boone: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas
|L 75-57
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|L 56-47
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 102-59
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|12/1/2023
|JMU
|-
|Liberty Arena
