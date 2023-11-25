The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Liberty vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames average 5.4 more points per game (63) than the Cardinals give up (57.6).
  • When it scores more than 57.6 points, Liberty is 2-1.
  • Louisville has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63 points.
  • The 83.8 points per game the Cardinals average are 11.8 more points than the Flames give up (72).
  • Louisville has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72 points.
  • When Liberty gives up fewer than 83.8 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Cardinals are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (40.5%).
  • The Flames make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 11 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Jordan Hodges: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Asia Boone: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Texas L 75-57 Moody Center
11/19/2023 @ N.C. A&T L 56-47 Corbett Sports Center
11/24/2023 Gonzaga L 102-59 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Louisville - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Alabama - Leonard E. Merrell Center
12/1/2023 JMU - Liberty Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.