Based on our computer model, the Liberty Flames will beat the UTEP Miners when the two teams come together at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Liberty vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-17) Under (56.5) Liberty 38, UTEP 16

Week 13 CUSA Predictions

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The Flames have a 90.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Flames have eight wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Liberty is winless against the spread when it is 17-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been six Flames games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Liberty games average 57.2 total points per game this season, 0.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The Miners have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Miners have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

UTEP is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Out of the Miners' 10 games with a set total, three have hit the over (30%).

The average over/under for UTEP games this season is 6.1 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Flames vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 39.9 21.1 39.0 22.4 41.5 18.8 UTEP 19.2 27.3 17.2 26.4 20.8 28.0

