Saturday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) versus the Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-63 in favor of Louisville, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Flames' last contest was a 102-59 loss to Gonzaga on Friday.

Liberty vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 78, Liberty 63

Liberty Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Flames are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Liberty has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 11 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%

11 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG% Emma Hess: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Jordan Hodges: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Asia Boone: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames have been outscored by nine points per game (posting 63 points per game, 230th in college basketball, while conceding 72 per contest, 295th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.

