Big 12 foes will clash when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 34, Cincinnati 20

Kansas 34, Cincinnati 20 Kansas has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-2).

The Jayhawks have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, Cincinnati has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

The Bearcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas (-7)



Kansas (-7) In 11 Kansas games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati owns a record of 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Kansas and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points five times this season.

In the Cincinnati's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Kansas averages 32.2 points per game against Cincinnati's 24.8, amounting to 1.5 points under the matchup's total of 58.5.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.4 60.9 56.8 Implied Total AVG 35 35.1 34.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 5-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 52.1 51.8 Implied Total AVG 29.8 31.3 27.5 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

