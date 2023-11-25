A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 9.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-9.5) 50.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-8.5) 50.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

James Madison has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

