The Washington Wizards (2-13) will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 125 - Wizards 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.2)

Hawks (-7.2) Pick OU: Under (248.5)



Under (248.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.9

The Wizards sport a 7-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-10-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more 44.4% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the point total 66.7% of the time this season (10 out of 15). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (10 out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 4-4, while the Wizards are 1-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game). Defensively they are second-worst (124.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.1 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (50.8 per game).

The Wizards are sixth in the league in assists (27.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Washington is 11th in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (14.4).

At 12.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Wizards are 16th and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.