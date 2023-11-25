Saturday's game features the Long Island Sharks (0-5) and the Hampton Pirates (0-4) clashing at Steinberg Wellness Center (on November 25) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-58 win for LIU.

The Pirates' most recent contest was a 78-47 loss to New Mexico State on Friday.

Hampton vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Hampton vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: LIU 61, Hampton 58

Hampton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates were outscored by 3.1 points per game last season with a -92 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.8 points per game (244th in college basketball) and gave up 64.9 per contest (196th in college basketball).

Hampton averaged 1.7 fewer points in CAA action (60.1) than overall (61.8).

At home, the Pirates put up 65 points per game last season, 7.2 more than they averaged on the road (57.8).

At home, Hampton allowed 59.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (67.9).

