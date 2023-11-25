The George Mason Patriots (4-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -6.5 139.5

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason's matchups have gone over 139.5 points just once this season (in three contests).

The average total in George Mason's games this season is 133.0, 6.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

George Mason has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Patriots have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for George Mason.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 1 33.3% 70.2 152.2 62.8 135.6 137.8 East Carolina 5 100% 82.0 152.2 72.8 135.6 144.5

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The Patriots average only 2.6 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Pirates allow (72.8).

George Mason vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 2-1-0 1-0 1-2-0 East Carolina 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0

George Mason vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason East Carolina 14-2 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 2-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

