The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) meet the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Information

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

George Mason vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 70.5 193rd 107th 32.9 Rebounds 33.5 74th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 128th 13.7 Assists 13.1 169th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

