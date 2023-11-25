George Mason vs. East Carolina November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) meet the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Mason Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
George Mason vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|East Carolina AVG
|East Carolina Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|193rd
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
