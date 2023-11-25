The George Mason Patriots (4-1) welcome in the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

George Mason has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Patriots are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 153rd.

The Patriots record just 2.6 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Pirates give up (72.8).

George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason put up 74.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).

In 2022-23, the Patriots ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 68.5.

George Mason made 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule