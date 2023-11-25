Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galax County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Galax County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Galax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Galax High School at George Wythe High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Wytheville, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
