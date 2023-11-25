Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Westfield High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
