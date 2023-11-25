Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annandale High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodgrove High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Woodgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
